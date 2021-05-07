Siddharth is called ‘south ka Swara Bhasker’, her comeback is a hilarious

Both Siddharth and Swara Bhasker are known for their strong opinions on Twitter. (Photos: Instagram)

Actors Siddharth and Swara Bhasker seem to be a part of a mutual admiration society on Twitter. The two stars from Hindi and Tamil film industries seem to be inspired from each other’s social media presence and went all out in praising the other in a hilarious exchange of tweets.

Siddharth on Thursday revealed that he is often referred as ‘Swara Bhasker of the south’ by the Hindi speaking crowd. The actor shared on Twitter, “Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify…I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She’s awesome and a cutie.”

You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! ♥️

Also, hey Hottie! 🤓🤓😍😍 https://t.co/u03BsphkF6 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 6, 2021

In her response, Swara quoted Siddharth’s tweet and wrote, “”You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie!”

The conversation left their fans in awe who couldn’t stop commenting and praising the two stars for their awareness, and for time and again sharing their opinions on the social media platform.

Siddharth, who is mostly seen in Tamil and Telugu films, is known to Hindi-speaking audience for his popular role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti (2006). The actor had recently called out the government for the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, and also questioned the preparedness of the authorities to tackle the second wave of coronavirus.

Swara known to be quite critical of the central government, lauded its decision when the next phase of vaccination drive was announced for 18 and above age group from May 1 in India recently.