Siddharth Roy Kapur recalls screening Rang De Basanti for ‘senior members of armed forces’ to ensure smooth release

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur recalled joining UTV as an executive just before the release of Parineeta, and immediately after Rang De Basanti had finished shooting. In an interview, he looked back on the controversy that the political drama Rang De Basanti attracted around the time of its release, and expressed gratitude at the armed forces for supporting the release.

Siddharth was speaking to Mashable India when the host remarked that Rang De Basanti would probably not be made these days, considering how hesitant producers are about making films with political themes.

“Yes,” he said in agreement. “You could actually have a film that dealt with political issues, and still not… I mean, we still had a few issues with regard to the depiction of the armed forces. We had to do screenings for senior members of the armed forces, but to their credit, they allowed the film to release. It was incredible. And that’s the film that actually showed me the power of cinema.”

Speculating about whether the film would run into problems if it were made today, cast member Atul Kulkarni told Bollywood Hungama in 2021, “Suppose if Rang De Basanti was made 30 years ago and not 15 years ago, toh obviously woh film alag banti. Par kahaniyaan toh hum wahin kahenge jo hum kehna chahte hai (If it had been made 30 years ago the film would have been made differently. But the story would still be the same).”

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor. The film was a big box office success, and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. The film was also nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 2007 BAFTAs.