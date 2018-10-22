Siddharth Roy Kapur announces several films and web shows

Siddharth Roy Kapur is the former MD of Disney India.

Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has announced a slew of movies to be made under his banner, Roy Kapur Films (RKF). The films will cater to various genres and will be helmed by directors with a different body of work as well.

Siddharth, who is the former MD of Disney India, shared his new plans with Variety. “I’m genre-agnostic and scale-agnostic. Instinctively, I react more to drama, human drama, family drama, and love stories than to say, something like horror, but I’m open to all kinds,” he told Variety.

The producer is currently also backing Priyanka Chopra’s next film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zahira Wasim. It is being co-produced by Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Films and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, and is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chowdhary.

The Sky Is Pink is being director by Shonali Bose.

Apart from this, RKF will also bankroll the much-awaited biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian man in space, currently titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Names of several actors from Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have sprung up, but the team will announce its final cast by the year end and the film is said to go on floors in February 2019. While Mahesh Mathai will direct it, RSVP will co-produce the movie.

Another one from RKF banner will be Ballet Boys, to be directed by Sooni Taraporewala. It will trace the success story of a Hindu and a Muslim slum boy, both from Mumbai, whose life changes when they are discovered by an Israeli dance instructor.

Director Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame will helm a thriller titled Sinbad. The film will portray the story of a merchant navy officer Audumbar Bhoi, whose ship got attacked by Somali pirates. The production house will announce its cast soon.

Then, RKF also has a film revolving around the story of how a truck driver named Vijendra Singh Rathore lost his wife in the flash floods of North India, only to find her back after a 19-month search.

Apart from these films, Siddharth also confirmed that his banner will make 10 original digital shows for Mukesh Ambani’s upcoming digital platform Reliance Jio Infocomm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App