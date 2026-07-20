Siddharth recalls hesitation to sign Operation Safed Sagar: ‘Didn’t want to do injustice’

Actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza and Prajakta Koli, among others, are set to bring the Indian Air Force’s untold story to the screen in Netflix India’s series Operation Safed Sagar. The trailer was unveiled on Monday in the presence of the real-life heroes and their families. At the event, Siddharth became emotional while speaking about Ajay Ahuja, the officer he portrays in the series.
Siddharth gets emotional at Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch
Tearing up while talking about Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, an emotional Siddharth said, “For Operation Safed Sagar, I was initially hesitant to play the part because there is a way heroes are depicted, specifically our martyrs. They are not here to defend or accept the portrayal, so I find it difficult. It is easier to play a fictional character.”
“Secondly, the moment you know someone is a martyr, we tend to make them a certain kind of person, and heroes don’t look like heroes. They are heroes because of their actions. So I was scared. I didn’t want to do injustice to somebody’s memory. So it took a lot of discussion with the makers about staying true to the integrity of a great man’s memory and a soldier’s story. I just asked if his wife Alka Ahuja allowed it,” the actor added.
Jimmy Shergill recalled his wish to join the armed forces
At the event, Jimmy Shergill spoke about why the younger generation should watch Operation Safed Sagar. He also recalled his own dream of joining the armed forces, revealing that despite scoring 90 per cent in school, he was unable to qualify. “Don’t look at this as it took 27 years for this story to be told. See it as after 27 years at least the story is being told. Before this, not many people knew Air Force’s contribution in the Kargil War or the world record they set. It is very important for the new generation to know these things. Until we got these details, even we didn’t know about this,” he said.
Jimmy added, “Stories that are authentic need to be told. If anyone calls this rigged, they are stupid. Nowadays it’s very easy for people to call something rigged. But the truth shall be told. Back in the day, 99 per cent of kids from public schools wanted to join the armed forces. I had scored 90 per cent. Still, I didn’t make the cut. I had applied too, and couldn’t qualify. There was so much competition. Nowadays, I feel no one is interested in joining the armed forces. Everyone wants to do films. All have been given a phone, and they just want to make reels on it, but who will fight for the nation then?”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More