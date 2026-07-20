Siddharth recalls hesitation to sign Operation Safed Sagar: ‘Didn’t want to do injustice’

Actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza and Prajakta Koli, among others, are set to bring the Indian Air Force’s untold story to the screen in Netflix India’s series Operation Safed Sagar. The trailer was unveiled on Monday in the presence of the real-life heroes and their families. At the event, Siddharth became emotional while speaking about Ajay Ahuja, the officer he portrays in the series.

Tearing up while talking about Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, an emotional Siddharth said, “For Operation Safed Sagar, I was initially hesitant to play the part because there is a way heroes are depicted, specifically our martyrs. They are not here to defend or accept the portrayal, so I find it difficult. It is easier to play a fictional character.”

“Secondly, the moment you know someone is a martyr, we tend to make them a certain kind of person, and heroes don’t look like heroes. They are heroes because of their actions. So I was scared. I didn’t want to do injustice to somebody’s memory. So it took a lot of discussion with the makers about staying true to the integrity of a great man’s memory and a soldier’s story. I just asked if his wife Alka Ahuja allowed it,” the actor added.

WATCH – Operation Safed Sagar trailer: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill lead epic untold Kargil War drama

Jimmy Shergill recalled his wish to join the armed forces

At the event, Jimmy Shergill spoke about why the younger generation should watch Operation Safed Sagar. He also recalled his own dream of joining the armed forces, revealing that despite scoring 90 per cent in school, he was unable to qualify. “Don’t look at this as it took 27 years for this story to be told. See it as after 27 years at least the story is being told. Before this, not many people knew Air Force’s contribution in the Kargil War or the world record they set. It is very important for the new generation to know these things. Until we got these details, even we didn’t know about this,” he said.

Jimmy added, “Stories that are authentic need to be told. If anyone calls this rigged, they are stupid. Nowadays it’s very easy for people to call something rigged. But the truth shall be told. Back in the day, 99 per cent of kids from public schools wanted to join the armed forces. I had scored 90 per cent. Still, I didn’t make the cut. I had applied too, and couldn’t qualify. There was so much competition. Nowadays, I feel no one is interested in joining the armed forces. Everyone wants to do films. All have been given a phone, and they just want to make reels on it, but who will fight for the nation then?”

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Operation Safed Sagar is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is directed by Oni Sen. The show will release on Netflix on August 7.