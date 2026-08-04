Siddharth on speaking up costing him work: ‘I don’t need anyone’s permission to speak’

While promoting his upcoming web series Operation Safed Sagar, actor Siddharth opened up about his relatively limited body of work in Hindi cinema despite earning acclaim for his performance in Rang De Basanti two decades ago. The actor said he isn’t offered the kind of Hindi films he would like to do, but has made peace with it, adding that he would rather wait years for the right project than sign films just to stay visible.

In an interview with Showsha, Siddharth was asked why audiences don’t get to see him more often in Hindi films. The actor admitted that the opportunities haven’t come his way.

‘I’m absolutely not offered enough Hindi films.’

Siddharth clarified that actors can only choose from the projects that are offered to them. “I can only say yes or no to something that’s offered to me.”

When asked if he wasn’t being offered enough Hindi films, he replied: “Oh, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Not the kind of work I’d like to do.”

The actor said he would rather wait for meaningful roles than work for the sake of staying busy.

‘Twenty years after Rang De Basanti came Operation Safed Sagar’

Looking back at his Hindi film journey, Siddharth pointed out that although he hasn’t done many Bollywood films, he has been fortunate enough to be part of projects that truly matter to him.

He said, “Twenty years ago, I got cast as Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti. Twenty years later, I get cast as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar. I’ve done something somewhere that the universe keeps picking me to give me this stuff. Because I didn’t come and say, ‘Please cast me for this role.’ So something somewhere, someone somewhere really likes me. I can’t complain. I’m happy to say no or wait for 10 years for a project like this.”

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The actor stressed that he has continued working consistently across industries.

“I’ve made films every year in some language. I also don’t like to work too much. I like to work a certain amount in the year. I like to be with my family and my wife as much as I can.”

He added that language has never been a barrier for him. “If Hindi gives me work, I do it. In the absence of that, somebody else will give me work that I’d like to do—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, America or England. I can go wherever my work calls me.”

Summing up his philosophy, Siddharth said, “I’m happier to say that I have Rang De Basanti and Operation Safed Sagar across 20 years in Hindi than that I got 50 films and didn’t know which one to choose. I’m very happy with these two. It’s already more than enough for an actor’s career. If these were the only two projects in my career, I’ll be happy.”

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On speaking his mind despite criticism

Siddharth, who has often made headlines for expressing his views on social and political issues, was also asked whether speaking up has come at the cost of losing work.

Rather than giving a direct answer, he turned the question back on the media.

“In 2026, if there’s anybody in the world who I would like to ask, ‘Does being vocal come at a cost?’ It would be the Indian media. So I think you have the answer to your question.”

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The actor added that he has never sought anyone’s approval before expressing his opinions.

“I didn’t need anyone’s permission when I started speaking. I don’t need anyone’s permission to continue speaking.”

About Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar is an upcoming Netflix limited series inspired by the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War. Premiering globally on August 7, 2026, the series stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, the decorated IAF officer who was killed after ejecting from his aircraft during the war. Directed by Oni Sen, the show also features Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi in pivotal roles. Inspired by the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, the series chronicles the courage, sacrifice and high-altitude operations carried out by the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.