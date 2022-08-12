Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani take fans down memory lane on Shershaah’s first anniversary, dance to ‘Raataan Lambiyaan’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra went down memory lane as his film Shershaah completed one year of release on Friday. He shared a video on Instagram which featured a compilation of significant moments from the movie ranging from the shots of war to his romance with Dimple aka Kiara Advani. He also went live on Instagram with Kiara and the duo reminisced the days when they were shooting the film.

While sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!”🇮🇳🙏🏼”

The video also featured Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal sharing his emotions when he saw Sidharth Malhotra wearing the army uniform with Vikram’s tag on it for the first time. He said, “When I saw you in the uniform with a tag Vikram. Of course, I had all those emotions running in my body and I could sense that Vikram is standing in front of me.”

Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, charts the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War. Besides the war, Shershaah also focuses on Vikram Batra’s personal journey, focusing on his relationship with his fiancee Dimple Cheema. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and was received well by the audience.

During their live session, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recalled how they had to reshoot the scene where Vikram proposes to Dimple because of bad light. Sidharth also shared how he was “all over the place” as he visited the house of Vikram Batra for the first time with Kiara.

Also, to mark the first anniversary of Shershaah, Kiara and Sidharth made an Instagram reel on the film’s hit song “Raataan Lambiyaan”. The caption of the video read, “#1YearOfShershaah #SameFeelDifferentReel ‘Yeh Dil Maange More'”

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu and Thank God, a slice-of-life comedy.