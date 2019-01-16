Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Gauri Khan and others attend Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash

Siddharth Malhotra turns a year older today. The actor on Tuesday organised a grand celebration with the who’s who of tinsel town in attendance. Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others made a beeline for the 34-year-old actor’s birthday party at his residence in Mumbai.

Advertising

If reports are to be believed, Siddharth threw his housewarming party along with his birthday party.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs before the party and even cut his birthday cake with the media. He clicked a few selfies with fans who were waiting to wish him.

See all the photos from Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash

Siddharth was last seen with the Bollywood delegation which met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building.

He then tweeted a photo with the PM and wrote, “Thank you Narendra Modi sir for an enriching and insightful conversation. It was an honour to meet you today and we are grateful for your support towards the film industry.”

Siddharth will next be seen on the silver screen along with Parineeti Chopra in upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The two stars have earlier worked together in 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Advertising

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 17 this year.