Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Gauri Khan and others attend Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/siddharth-malhotra-birthday-party-katrina-kaif-jacqueline-fernadez-photos-5540508/

Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Gauri Khan and others attend Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash

Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others made a beeline for Siddharth Malhotra's birthday celebration at his residence in Mumbai.

Siddharth Malhotra birthday celebration
Siddharth Malhotra celebrated his 34th birthday with his close friends from the Hindi film industry.

Siddharth Malhotra turns a year older today. The actor on Tuesday organised a grand celebration with the who’s who of tinsel town in attendance. Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others made a beeline for the 34-year-old actor’s birthday party at his residence in Mumbai.

If reports are to be believed, Siddharth threw his housewarming party along with his birthday party.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs before the party and even cut his birthday cake with the media. He clicked a few selfies with fans who were waiting to wish him.

See all the photos from Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash

siddharth malhotra birthday inside photos
Manish Malhotra shared this selfie with birthday boy Siddharth, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and Punit Malhotra.
Jacqueline Fernandez at siddharth malhotra birthday party
“Happy bdayyyyy @sidmalhotra 🤪🌈,” wrote Jacqueline Fernandez as she shared this photo on her Instagram account.
kriti sanon, manish malhotra at siddharth malhotra birthday party
Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Kriti Sanon and Natasha Poonawalla from Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday party.
karan johar at siddharth malhotra party
Karan Johar shared a selfie with Siddharth Malhotra on his Instagram account.
siddharth malhotra birthday
Siddharth Malhotra cuts his birthday cake with the media. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
siddharth malhotra photos
Siddharth Malhotra greeted photographers before his birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Siddharth Malhotra birthday photos
Siddharth Malhotra clicked selfies with his fans. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
aditya roy kapur at siddharth malhotra party
Aditya Roy Kapur arrives for Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nushrat bharucha photos
Nushrat Bharucha also came for Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
katrina kaif at siddharth malhotra birthday party
Katrina Kaif clicked arriving at Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
gauri khan photos
Gauri Khan also attended Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday party at his residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
raveena tandon images
Raveena Tandon at Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
neha dhupia pics
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi photographed at Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
mira rajput images
Mira Rajput was also there at Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sonakshi sinha photos
Sonakshi Sinha spotted at Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sanjay kapoor at siddharth malhotra birthday
Sanjay Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arrived for Siddharth Malhotra’s birthday bash in the same car. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddharth was last seen with the Bollywood delegation which met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building.

He then tweeted a photo with the PM and wrote, “Thank you Narendra Modi sir for an enriching and insightful conversation. It was an honour to meet you today and we are grateful for your support towards the film industry.”

Siddharth will next be seen on the silver screen along with Parineeti Chopra in upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The two stars have earlier worked together in 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Advertising

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 17 this year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 5: Anupam Kher film fights hard to remain in race
2 Uri box office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark
3 Emraan Hashmi: Why Cheat India exposes the defunct education system in India