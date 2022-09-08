scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra visits Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother, fans ask ‘where is Kiara Advani?’

Siddharth Malhotra and his mother Rimma Malhotra visited the Lalbaugcha Raja today in Mumbai. Siddharth also revealed his look from the movie Thank God.

Siddharth Malhotra, kiara AdvaniSiddharth Malhotra visited the Laal Bagh Ka Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra visited Mumbai’s famed Ganpati pandal, called Lalbaugcha Raja, on Thursday. He was accompanied by his mother and he was seen walking barefoot. The actor was wearing a white kurta and was sporting a stubble beard look.

 

 

Fans loved his simple look and his down-to-earth attitude. One of the fans wrote, “He is so humble.” Others missed his girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani and wrote, “Kiara should have joined them.”

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth also revealed his look from his upcoming movie Thank God earlier in the day. One of the fans wrote, “Breathtaking look,” another fan wrote, “You are looking fab.”  He wrote in the caption, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life!” The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

 

Talking about his work, Sidharth told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life,”

Besides Thank God, Siddharth will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also make his web debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

