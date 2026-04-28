From Dadar slums to a dream home: How Siddharth Jadhav finally put his father’s name on a nameplate after 26 years

Siddharth Jadhav has been part of the film industry for over two decades. He has made a significant mark in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on his childhood growing up in a slum and spoke about fulfilling his dream of buying a house for his parents.

During a candid chat with The Mashable India, Siddharth Jadhav shared, “I used to stay in a slum. Vo poora jhopad patti tha. There was a stage, then small streets. All the festivals were celebrated at another level in my area. We used to watch films on a projector. One film for each of the 11 days of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The actor then recalled a memorable moment when the entire village was watching Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Tehzaab together. He said, “One day Tehzaab was playing and all kids were sitting in the front. When Madhuri’s 1,2,3 played, people were throwing coins at the projector. We gathered the coins and got our ticket’s money back. That projector screen was another level.”

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Siddharth continued, “We used to eat food early, and then find a sack to reserve our spot for the movie. My family used to send me early to reserve the space and then came later. One person used to climb on the street light to switch it on at night, so that everyone can enjoy the film. Today you can watch a film on your phone.”

During the conversation, Siddharth Jadhav recalled childhood dream of becoming a police officer. “My father used to work as a lab technician in a hospital. I wanted to join the police force as all my friends in that area were police officers at that time,” he said.

Siddharth Jadhav, who hails from Mumbai’s Dadar, also shared that he eventually fulfilled his dream of buying a home in the same locality for his parents. “Living at Dadar was my dream, the place where we were born and brought up. We used to stay at my father’s friend’s house, it wasn’t our own. I wanted to have a house of my own there. I achieved that dream after 26 years. I wanted to buy a home for my parents, and wanted to see my father’s nameplate. One of my dreams came true, and my father was happy.”

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On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in the silent film, Gandhi Talks.