Siddharth Anand on Pathaan’s ‘high risk’ bike chase with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Most visually stunning sequence on frozen ice’. See photos

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand says his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan will feature a never-seen-before bike chase sequence that will leave the audience spellbound with its “visual spectacle.” According to Yash Raj films, Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has become the first Hindi film to be shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia.

Siddharth Anand, known for helming the 2019 blockbuster War, said the team of Pathaan ensured that they take the action in the film “several notches above what Indian audiences have seen in theatres.”

“In fact, we have only shot action sequences that have never been attempted by any Indian film so far. Pathaan promises to deliver the best visual spectacle for people and we have shot a high speed bike chase sequence on the stunning frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

To shoot the “high risk sequence”, every equipment had to be shipped from Moscow–almost about 2000 kilometers away from where the team was shooting– a “huge task which the production very smoothly handled,” Siddharth said.

“We ended up shooting the most visually stunning chase sequence on frozen ice and biting cold and I hope this sequence will make people jump off their seats because we are truly very happy with how it has shaped up,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan (Photo: Screengrab) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan (Photo: Screengrab)

A still from the action sequence from Pathaan. (Photo: Screengrab) A still from the action sequence from Pathaan. (Photo: Screengrab)

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in action. (Photo: Screengrab)

The bike chase from Pathaan. (Photo: Screengrab) The bike chase from Pathaan. (Photo: Screengrab)

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan, four years after Zero. Pathaan, which will also feature superstar Salman Khan in a guest appearance reprising his role as the spy from his Tiger franchise, will release theatrically on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Post Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Atlee’s action thriller Jawan, scheduled to release in June and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, gearing up for a 2023 December opening.