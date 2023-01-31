Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘inaccessibility’ created a thirst for Pathaan: ‘Audience too smart to get fooled by fake boycott calls’

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is ecstatic about the film’s ‘outstanding’ performance at the box office. The film has created a euphoria, primarily due to lead star Shah Rukh Khan. Khan made a comeback to acting after a gap of over four years with Pathaan.

Talking about the unprecedented success of Pathaan in post pandemic times, the filmmaker told Variety, “There was a lot of curiosity to see Shah Rukh Khan back after his hiatus – he took a break from media, from appearances, he just became inaccessible to the world, there suddenly was a thirst that he created for him – today, audiences are used to stars being out there in social media and events and everywhere.”

“He created that enigmatic quality, that mystery around him, which a star should have and then did a film that is in a very popular genre. That coupled with the fact that the teaser landed so well, the songs became such huge hits, and to top it all the trailer gave the impact that it should. Everything just fell into place for the film. That’s what created this mass hysteria,” Anand added.

When asked about the unbelievable box office numbers, Siddharth Anand was just as stumped as anyone else. He had imagined and hoped for a successful film, but certainly not at this level. Pathaan has been breaking box office records in India and the US too. The film’s current worldwide collection is over Rs 590 crore.

“These numbers are surreal. When we hit the first day numbers for ‘War’, we were ecstatic, elated, and we thought it’s so tough to do and won’t happen again. It’s once in a lifetime we get these kind of numbers going, but to have hit it again in my next film, and then hit it for four days and after that on the weekend, it’s a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s unreal, I just feel sometimes I am dreaming,” the director stated.

Pathaan had also faced boycott calls prior to its release, over actor Deepika Padukone’s saffron swimwear. However, the film released without any major cuts or protests. Speaking about the same, Siddharth Anand concluded, “The film has spoken and the film’s intentions have spoken. And the fact that it had nothing offensive, it’s such a patriotic film that it does inspire you. That’s reached the audience – the audience is too smart to get fooled by fake boycott calls.”

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan is currently running in theatres.