Siddharth Anand: ‘We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India’

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has wrapped the Spain schedule of Shah Rukh Khan actioner Pathaan. The eagerly anticipated film, which is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

“The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I’m very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production,” said Siddharth in a statement.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who have previously shared screen space in hit films like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, featured in some leaked on-set photos from Spain which delighted fans to no end.

Stating that he wants Pathaan to be the biggest ‘event film’, Siddharth Anand said, “We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world.”

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023.