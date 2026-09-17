‘Easier to objectify Siddharth from Aditi’s point of view’: Vishal Bhardwaj on Lust Stories 3

Lust Stories 3 will mark Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s onscreen reunion after five years, and the first time they share screen space after their dreamy 2024 wedding. They began dating on the sets of their last film together — Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 Tamil-Telugu action romance Maha Samundram. Now, they’ve teamed up for their first Hindi film together — Vishal Bhardwaj’s short film in Lust Stories 3, which will drop on Netflix on September 18.

Vishal Bhardwaj on casting Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

While Lust Stories 3 reunites Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on screen, Vishal Bhardwaj had other reasons for casting her. His short film is set in Hyderabad in the early 1980s, a city and period Aditi is familiar with, having spent her childhood there. The filmmaker also felt that having her on board would help him approach the intimate scenes, particularly the objectification of Siddharth, from a woman’s perspective. “I knew it’d be easier for me to picturise those lust scenes and objectify Siddharth from Aditi’s point of view,” Vishal told SCREEN in an exclusive interview.