Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Siddhanth Kapoor shares first photo after being detained on drug consumption charges: ‘I have been cooperating’

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor shared his first photo on Instagram after being released on bail. Siddhanth had participated in a day-long interrogation by the Bengaluru police and gave his official statement. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 11:23:53 am
Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested on charges of drug consumption

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Shraddha Kapoor, shared his first photo and a statement after being released on bail. In the photo he shared with a friend, he added a prayer-sign emoticon and a heart. The actor, who was detained on charges of alleged drug consumption under the NDPS Act on Monday in Bengaluru, was called for investigation on Tuesday at Bengaluru’s Ulsoor police station. He participated in a day-long interrogation by the Bengaluru police and gave his official statement.

He said, “I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bangalore police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives.”

Siddhanth Kapoor shares first photo after bail

Siddhanth’s lawyer Praveen Muguli also gave his statement. He said, “The alleged offences are bailable in nature. Yesterday he (Siddhanth) was released on bail. Today he came for statement. The police have recorded the statement. He will cooperate and he will come for investigation purposes. Anytime he’s asked to come, he will corporate with the police.”

Police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru late on Sunday and took into custody 35 guests for a medical test. Siddhanth was among the six who were found to have consumed drugs.

Son of Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor has assisted directors like Priyadarshan and Anurag Kashyap in films like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol and Ugly. He made his acting with Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Speaking about being brought up in a Bollywood family, Siddhanth previously told indianexpress.com, “My family and I are extremely close. I have been fortunate enough to have a simple upbringing, regardless of my father’s stature. Since my profession is such that I’m mostly occupied with work, I cherish each moment that I spend with my family.”

