Siddhanth Kapoor donates plasma, sister Shraddha Kapoor urges fans to do the same

Actor Shakti Kapoor is a proud father as his son and actor Siddhanth Kapoor donated plasma on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of Siddhanth on Instagram, Shakti wrote, “Proud Father,” and urged his fans to “#donateplasma today if you are eligible to.”

Siddhanth also shared photos on his Instagram account and wrote, “Donated Plasma today ! Please come ahead amd donate it if you are eligible to ! Please please ! Thank you Dr Joyce and The Reliance Hospital also @aarnavvshirsat and @rahulrohra for always supporting this cause. Come forward and help as much 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 it’s not painful at all.”

In response to Siddhanth’s post, his sister Shraddha Kapoor commented, “So proud.” Later, on her Instagram profile, Shraddha urged her fans to donate plasma. “My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do the same please,” she wrote.

As soon as Siddhanth posted the pictures, many of his friends commented on the post and lauded the actor. While Amyra Dastur wrote, “You lovely human being,” Gurumeet Choudhary mentioned he is proud of Siddhant. Milind Gadagkar commented, “Well done. That is so commendable.” Rajniesh Duggall said he is “super proud.”

Lately, celebrities have been urging fans to donate plasma and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was one of the first celebrities to use her social media platforms to help Covid-19 patients, dropped a video on Friday urging Delhiites to donate plasma. In the video, she tried to get the attention of the people of Delhi, and said that they should come forward to donate plasma, so that lives of people can be saved.

“Delhi Wale This is the real time to show your heart. There have been many requests from Delhi-NCR which are in dire need of plasma. Those who have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 28 days should come forward in this battle and donate their plasma,” she said in the video.