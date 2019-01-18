Siddhanth Kapoor: Bombairiya is a chaotic comedy

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor made a place in the industry with his supporting roles in films like Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Haseena Parker and Paltan. Now, the actor will be seen in Bombairiya. The actor talks about the film, his father Shakti Kapoor and the change in the Hindi film industry.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. What about Bombairiya appealed to you?

The script was quite appealing. It is so chaotic and based on real events. I was the first one to be cast for the film and then many great actors came on board. So, it was perfect. Being from Mumbai, everything was so relatable and I believe even the viewers will find themselves in one or the other character or situation. It is very raw, fast and reflects times of today.

Q.We have mostly seen you in serious roles. Be it Ugly or last year’s release Paltan. Will we see a new avatar in Bombairiya?

It is a character I have not done before and wanting to do something since so long. It is a different attempt. It is a chaotic comedy, which is something I am looking forward to.

Q. It is interesting how you and your sister Shraddha have not walked the path of your father – he started off with negative characters then did amazing comic roles and gained popularity in both genres. Was it a conscious decision?

It was not a plan. I do not have a plan, honestly. I am looking only for good content and strong characters. There are a few directors I want to work with.

I do not necessarily see what I am doing but the content of the script. For me, I get attracted to characters that are challenging. Be it becoming the gangster in Once Upon A Time or a soldier in Paltan, my characters also have had layers to it. They are grey, white, black and many shades to it. So, I don’t like to stick to a genre but offer something different.

My father is definitely an inspiration. He has done over 800 films, a number which is hard to touch. He is a living legend. We have learnt so much from him automatically. It is fun and inspirational to be around him.

Q. Audience has started to accept stories inspired by real life events. Is that the reason why you have chosen scripts that are somewhere rooted?

I have been talking about how I am a follower of cinema that makes sense. Having said that, I love masala films. If a commercial films have a bit of reality, it is a win-win situation, if you know what I mean. The times have changed now. Content has become the king also because of the work we see in digital space. Having said that, I do not think theatrical experience of viewing is going to vanish. There will be an audience for theaters and web series.

Q. Do you Bombairiya is releasing at the right time?

Oh yes. Have you watched Andhadhun? Do you think it would have worked 10 years back? No, right? It is a sign that the times have changed and people are lapping up concepts which are different and real.

Q. What is next for you?

I have just finished shooting for one series called Bhaukaal. It also stars Mohit Raina.