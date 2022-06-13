Siddhanth Kapoor detained for drug use: Actor is Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Lata Mangeshkar’s grand nephew

June 13, 2022 10:44:47 am
Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained in Bengaluru in connection with a drug bust. Siddhanth was allegedly present at the rave party at the Bengaluru hotel on Sunday.
Officials said 35 guests were taken into custody after the police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru. The guests were also subjected to a medical test. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said that the medical test showed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs. An investigation in the case is underway.
Siddhanth, who belongs to a film family, has several relatives spread across Bollywood. Here’s more to know about Siddhanth Kapoor.
Who is Siddhanth Kapoor?
Siddhanth Kapoor is an actor, who’s appeared in a dozen projects, including films and a web show. He’s also a DJ.
Siddhanth Kapoor’s family
Siddhanth Kapoor is the son and first-born of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. He’s the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor.
He also has several other family members who are part of India’s entertainment industry. Singing legends Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are Siddhanth’s distant grandmother. His maternal aunts include Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure.
Siddhanth Kapoor’s acting career
Siddhanth entered Bollywood as an assistant of filmmaker Priyadarshan, starting wit Bhagam Bhag (2006). He also assisted him in Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dhol. Siddhanth’s acting debut happened in 2013 with Shootout at Wadala where he played the character of Gyancho. His other films as an actor are Jazbaa, Paltan, Bombairiya, Yaaram, Hello Charlie and Bhoot. He was an assistant to Anurag Kashyap in Ugly (2014), where he also had a cameo role.
Siddhanth was a part of sister Shraddha starrer Haseena Parkar (2017). He also made an appearance in web series Bhaukaal in 2020. Siddhanth Kapoor’s last onscreen outing was Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi film Chehre.
Speaking about his love for acting, Siddhanth previously told indianexpress.com, “Well, I love acting — I get that from my father. Since childhood, I’ve wanted to choose characters that are crazy and edgy in their own way that probably somebody else wouldn’t want to.”
Siddhanth Kapoor will reprise his Chintu Dedha in Bhaukaal 2.
Siddhanth Kapoor’s other projects and outings
Siddhanth participated in Baazi Poker Tour Goa and National Poker Series in March this year. A trained singer, he had previously lent his voice to the song “Hum Hindustani” for Dhamaka Records, which is now streaming on YouTube.
