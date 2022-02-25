Siddhant Chaturvedi agrees he deserves to be trolled for saying working on Gehraiyaan felt like doing a Marvel movie

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he deserves to be trolled for saying that working on his new film Gehraiyaan felt like being a part of a Marvel spectacle. Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant was reminded of his Marvel comment on Twitter, when one person shared a screengrab of the interview. Siddhant replied, “Oh damn! I didn’t mean that! Oh teri! lekin ispe toh trolling banta hai bhaiyon.🙌😂 Aur suno main Batman hoon (I deserve to be trolled for this, but guess what, I’m Batman).”

He drew the connection to Marvel because the world of Gehraiyaan felt like fantasy to him. He’d told News18 in his original comment, “I come from a very functional family, so all these things like infidelity, etc, were very new to me. It took me some time to understand. Shakun really helped me get out of my judgements. For me, it was more like doing a Marvel film – we’re working in chroma and this is not the real world. I have to become a convincing Iron Man or Captain America. It was like Harry Potter for me, I had to believe in this world, this fantasy, which probably exists somewhere. No one shows this world upfront, this exists in your DMs, in your mails, texts, which you keep hidden.”

Gehraiyaan, which opened to polarising reviews on February 11, has been praised for the performances of its cast, but a third-act tonal shift has attracted criticism. Siddhant said in the same interview that had he not been a part of the movie, he’d have probaby ‘judged it’.

Shakun and producer Karan Johar recently admitted in a roundtable discussion with critics that they’d anticipated the divisive reactions to the film, but weren’t expecting the discourse to be so intense. Deepika and Ananya have both said that they welcome the discussions that the film has inspired.