Siddhant Chaturvedi on trolls suggesting he and Deepika Padukone should have taken Ranveer Singh’s permission for Gehraiyaan: ‘He was the first person I called’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has reacted to trolls who wanted him and Deepika Padukone to seek her husband Ranveer Singh’s “permission” before agreeing to perform intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan. Siddhant in a recent interview said that he was not bothered by those comments. The actor made his feature film debut with Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant said that comments suggesting he and Deepika needed Ranveer’s permission did not make him angry, and explained his stance. He said, “It doesn’t actually (anger him), because we are professionals, we know our equation. I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days. We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy. He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job).”

In Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone’s Alisha has an affair with Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Zain. Siddhant added that he and Deepika were simply going with director Shakun Batra’s vision and that their job was made easy with intimacy director Dar Gai’s direction. He said, “I think we did it in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar (Gai) coming on board. It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value. It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it’s not forced or anything. It’s there because it’s part of the story.”

Ranveer is mighty impressed by Deepika’s performance in Gehraiyaan. Calling her performance ‘dazzling,’ Ranveer said, “Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film! You deserve every bit of it , my jaan! ❤️🧿🙏🏽 What an extraordinary artiste you are! Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic.”

Deepika has called audience’s response to her performance “dizzying”. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude. Sharing a series of stills from the film, Deepika wrote in the post, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!🙏🏽.”

Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.