Siddhant Chaturvedi to star alongside Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s film?

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his way to the hearts of movie buffs with his role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Now, the actor will reportedly share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s upcoming movie.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Karan Johar production is based around two couples and deals with relationship in modern times. While Deepika and Siddhant will play one of the two couples, the name of the actors who will play the second couple are yet to be announced.

A source informed the publication, “Shakun wanted to cast a fresh face alongside Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill.” Also, according to the report, both the actors instantly gave their nod for the movie, “Deepika has not done a film in this space for a while, and Siddhant is keen to portray different characters in the early days of his career.”

The film is expected to go on floors in March 2020. Deepika and Siddhant will be taking character development workshops with Shakun Batra before starting the shoot.

Shakun has earlier helmed 2012 film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor and 2016 film Kapoor and Sons which was led by Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra.

