Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and while he was “feeling fine”, the actor has been asked to home quarantine.

Siddhant, who had been filming Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for weeks now, revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram story on late Saturday evening. Putting to rest fans’ concerns about his health, Siddhant wrote that he was tackling COVID-19 “head on.”

“Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on,” wrote the Gully Boy star.

Horror comedy Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmeet Singh, of Mirzapur fame. It has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, is slated to arrive in theatres later this year.

Besides Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi has two other projects in the pipeline– Shakun Batra directorial alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, and Yudhra co-starring Malavika Mohanan. While the former has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Yudhra is backed by Excel Entertainment, which launched him in Amazon Prime series Inside Edge (2017) followed by his big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and the latest, Phone Bhoot.

Siddhant’s yet-untitled film with Deepika Padukone went on floors last year and is now nearing completion. Yudhra, on the other hand, was announced only last month. The action film will go on floors later this year.