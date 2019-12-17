Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari to star in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have started filming Bunty Aur Babli 2. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have started filming Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan became our favourite con artists in 2005 when Yash Raj Films production Bunty Aur Babli hit the screens. Now, Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari have taken the baton from them to portray talented cons in the film’s reboot Bunty Aur Babli 2.

“Meet the new Bunty aur Babli!@SiddhantChturvD | #Sharvari | BuntyAurBabli2 | #VarunSharma,” read a tweet on YRF’s official Twitter handle as the production house made the announcement.

Varun Sharma, who has written Bunty Aur Babli 2, said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious.”

Bunty Aur Babli, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2005. It was a commercial potboiler revolving around Rakesh Trivedi (Abhishek) and Vimmi Saluja (Rani), who elope to live a life of their choice instead of fulfilling the aspirations of their parents. Both of them bump into each other, and they con people to live a lavish life. The film also had a special song “Kajra Re” featuring Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek and Amitabh. It is still one of the most popular tracks of Bollywood.

Not just the movie, even the film’s album composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is etched in the memory of cinephiles. Now, if the makers will do justice to the original film or not will be known next year.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has begun its shooting schedule already.

