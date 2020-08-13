Siddhant Chaturvedi shares throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing on Chikni Chameli

Sushant Singh Rajput joined Siddhant Chaturvedi as he celebrated his win in a talent hunt.

Like many fans and admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput, Siddhant Chaturvedi is also having sleepless nights remembering the late actor. The Gully Boy actor on Thursday shared a throwback video of the time he won a National Talent Hunt in 2012 and celebrated the win with the guest of the talent show, Sushant.

In the video posted by Siddhant, Sushant can be seen dancing on Agneepath song “Chikni Chameli” with full zeal and vigour. He is joined by Siddhant as he celebrates his win in the talent hunt.

Along with the video, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared how it was this day in his life that he got permission from his parents to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. The actor also mentioned how Sushant made his win special. Siddhant wrote, “College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath “the usual combo”- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia…Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..!🚀 (I was in college pursuing B.Com along with CA. I participated in a talent hunt. It was my win, but both of us danced. After this my confidence was on a high)”

He added, “Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar…Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah! Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat. (That night, my family and I could not sleep. The voice of Sushant Singh Rajput echoed in my ears as he took my name while announcing the winner. That was my first win, my beginning)”

Further, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has recently signed Phone Booth, a horror-comedy, also starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, shared that he has watched this video a thousand times and felt like sharing it with everyone. “Ye Video hazaar baar dekha hai. Socha share karun ya nahi…? Phir socha Dono Bhai Todd ke naache hain, Share karna toh banta hai guru! @sushantsinghrajput ❤️” he concluded.

