Siddhant Chaturvedi says at Zoya Akhtar’s party, where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had met, he was dancing to impress the latter: ‘But bhai le gaya’

Siddhant Chaturvedi chose the right moves, at the wrong place. The actor says, much before Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started dating, he had tried to impress the latter with his dancing skills at a party of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar– but the Bollywood diva barely noticed. Siddhant, who has now co-starred with Katrina in their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, told indianexpress.com that he was showing off all his moves at the party, while Katrina and Vicky were engrossed in “deep conversations.”

“I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met (for the second time) at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya!

“Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country,” he added.

Phone Bhoot marks Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fourth feature film and his first with Katrina. When asked what was his idea of Katrina, before he eventually began working with her in the film, Siddhant said it was surreal. “The idea of Katrina Kaif is just too… overwhelming. On the first day of the sets, when she is in her costume and the camera rolls, you are like, ‘Wow, the day has arrived.’ I don’t have any words to describe that feeling. It truly is overwhelming,” he added.

Siddhant said he was constantly aware that he was doing a scene with Katrina Kaif, who comes with her two-decade long experience in the industry. The actor said he earnestly wanted to impress her with his acting.

“A day before shoot, I can’t sleep, I am restless, on the set I am sweating and nervous because I am going to be doing a scene with her. But the moment they say ‘action’, something happens, and I can see characters and become them. For me it is action-reaction. As soon as they say cut, I just (exhale) and go, ‘I just did a scene with her!’

“Camera does something to me. Otherwise, I am always like trying to impress her because this is the first time (we are working). I am sure she would also think, let’s see how these young guys perform!”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot also features Ishaan Khatter. The film has been produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot will be released theatrically on November 4.