Men in Black International Hindi version: Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi lend voice to Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has bagged his next big project. The actor has been roped in to lend his voice to Chris Hemsworth’s character in the Hindi dubbed version of Men In Black: International. Joining him is Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra who will be voicing Tessa Thompson in the movie.

Talking about his first international project, Siddhant said in a statement, “This cult franchise is a global phenomenon and has set a benchmark for sci-fi comedy films. I have been a fan of the films since childhood and extremely happy to join the MIB family. Chris Hemsworth is a global icon and I have been religiously following him since his superhero days. To voice for his character is a dream come true and I hope with this project, I manage to live up to audiences’ expectations and sustain MIB’s legacy in India.”

Men In Black: International is scheduled to hit the screens on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It has been directed by F. Gary Gray, who is known for directing films like Straight Outta Compton and The Italian Job among more.

Sanya, last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, shared she has been a fan of Men In Black series and is excited to be associated with the franchise. She said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed Men in Black movies and have always been a huge fan of the stylish action and humour. I am very happy that I got the opportunity to voice Tessa’s character in Men In Black: International and be a part of this franchise in my own special way. She is really headstrong and fierce, something I relate to. This has been a unique and challenging experience and I hope my fans will appreciate this new venture from me.”

Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members: Chris Hemsworth as Agent H, and Tessa Thompson as Agent M. The two stars have earlier worked together in Thor Ragnarok and their chemistry was appreciated in the film.