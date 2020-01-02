Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday’s take on nepotism goes viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were a part of Rajeev Masand’s Newcomer’s Roundtable 2019. (Photos: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Ananya Panday/Instagram) Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were a part of Rajeev Masand’s Newcomer’s Roundtable 2019. (Photos: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday’s take on nepotism, during the Newcomer’s Roundtable 2019 hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, is winning hearts on social media.

In one of the segments, when the host asked Ananya if it was easy for star kids to crack their Bollywood debut, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said how her father Chunky Pandey has “never worked in a Dharma film or been on Koffee With Karan”.

Ananya Panday said, “When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter. My father has really worked hard. When Student of the Year 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved. It can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance.”

She added, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad’s an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film. He never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi interrupted Ananya Panday and said, “Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is ‘jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Chaturvedi, who played MC Sher in Gully Boy, was lauded by fans and Twitterati for his reply. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also tweeted, “Jahan humare sapne poore hote hain,wahan unka struggle shuru hota hai. Wah Siddhant Wah, kya line hai. Respect. this boy knows what life is. Too good. Wah”

When a Twitter user accused Siddhant Chaturvedi of deliberately playing the struggler’s card since “his father handles accounts and finance of most Bollywood guys” and his family was “full of CAs and run a very big CA firm”, the Gully Boy actor was quick to respond.

“Jhooth mat phailao mere bhai. Bohot mehnat ki hai aur Sapnein sach hotey hain (Don’t lie my brother. I’ve worked really hard. Dreams do come true).”

Rajeev Masand’s Newcomer’s Roundtable 2019 also had Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jethwa, Abhimanyu Dassani, Saloni Batra and Geetika Vaidya Ohlyan in attendance.

