Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls weeping when he came face-to-face with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss: ‘I saw him and broke down’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled how emotional he became in the presence of Salman Khan, after the star praised his performance in Gully Boy. Selected as India’s official entry to the 2019 Oscars, Gully Boy featured Siddhant as a street rapper named MC Sher; it became his breakout role.

In an appearance on the chat show Social Media Star with Janice, Siddhant revealed that when he went to promote his recent film Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Bigg Boss, he wept because it struck him that he’d made it. “Main toh ro diya tha national television pe (I cried on national television when I first met Salman),” he said, as his co-guest, the rapper Raftaar, spoke about how sometimes you don’t realise just how far you’ve come until it hits you.

“On Bigg Boss, the first time I went for Bunty Babli promotions, I saw him and I just broke down,” Siddhant continued, adding, “Woh tareef kar rahe they. Unhone Gully Boy dekhi thi, tab ki tareef kar rahe they, ke ‘acha kaam kar raha hai (He was praising me, he said I did well in Gully Boy)’.” Siddhant attempted to mimic Salman as he recalled the story.

Siddhant also recalled how he was greeted by people from his village Ballia, in Uttar Pradesh, after he first tasted success with Gully Boy. “Main gaon gaya, do teen logon ne pehchana, maala-waala le ke aagaye. Wahan ke liye bahut badi baat hai. Tab laga ke kuch jeewan mein kiya hai (When I went to my village, a few people came and garlanded me. It was a big deal for them to one of their own succeed. I felt like I’d achieved something).”

Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharwari Wagh, released in theatres in November. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video a month later. Siddhant was most recently seen in Shakun Batra’s relationship drama-turned-thriller Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Up next, he has Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.