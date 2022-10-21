Siddhant Chaturvedi shoots sheepish grin as paparazzi tell him to wait for rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

A video of the paparazzi cheekily asking Siddhant Chaturvedi about rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda has caught the attention of fans online. Both Siddhant and Navya attended designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash at his Mumbai home on Thursday evening, although they weren’t photographed together.

The video shows Siddhant rushing past the crowd outside Manish’s house, and briefly reacting to calls from the paparazzi. One of the photographers could be heard saying, “Sir, Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Sir, Navya is coming, wait for her).” Siddhant heard this, and turned to the photographers with a silent look that said, “What are you guys asking?” As he walked into Manish’s house, he couldn’t help but turn around again, and shoot a sheepish grin.

Navya ji was indeed coming. She was also spotted posing for the paparazzi, but not with Siddhant. She posed alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, also attended the party, as did her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, who arrived with wife, actor Aishwarya Rai.

Navya and Siddhant sparked dating rumours in the past after their social media banter, and secret trips together. Navya is the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan; Siddhant is an ‘outsider’ in the film industry, who broke out after his acclaimed supporting performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Incidentally, Navya’s brother, Agastya Nanda, is making his acting debut with Zoya’s upcoming The Archies.

Navya has made it clear that she doesn’t want to join the film industry as an actor, and she is currently busy with her women’s health initiatives. She recently launched her own podcast, in which she chats with her grandmother Jaya and mother Shweta Bachchan about life. Siddhant will soon be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.