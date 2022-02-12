scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls how his ‘chacha’ reacted to the kissing scenes in Gehraiyaan trailer: ‘Sheesha rakha gaya hai?’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who can currently be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, revealed his uncle's reaction to some of the more steamy scenes in the film's trailer.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 12, 2022 6:33:46 pm
Siddhant Chaturved on deepika padukoneSiddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone share the screen space in Gehraiyaan. (Photo: Siddhanth Chaturvedi/Instagram)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with the team of Gehraiyaan, recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. In the episode, which also featured Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra and Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant opened up about his uncle’s hilarious response to the film’s trailer. “When the trailer came out, my parents received a call from my uncle. He asked them in Bhojpuri about how actors perform kissing scenes and if they have a mirror separating them,” the actor said. He recalled that his uncle asked his father, “‘Ek baat batao, sparsh hua hai ya sheesha rakha gaya hai?’ and my papa was like, ‘Iska kya jawab dun,'” The episode left Kapil and the whole Gehraiyaan team in splits.

Earlier in an interview, Siddhant had open up about his father’s reaction to Gehraiyaan. Siddhant told ET Times that his father gave his detailed opinion on the film after attending a special screening. “‘Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum (It’s not giving any message.) The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist,” he said.

ALSO READ |Siddhant Chaturvedi wanted to woo Deepika Padukone with songs during Gehraiyaan; Shakun Batra said ‘Ye sab nahi chalega’

Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 to mixed reviews. Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, shared a photo of himself with Deepika and opened up about his reaction to the film. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!” he wrote.

MORE ON GEHRAIYAAN |Deepika Padukone says she makes ‘bolder choices’ because of Ranveer Singh, admits she is less articulate than him

Earlier, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, Deepika had spoken about how Ranveer said that her performance in Gehraiyaan was more intense than the one she delivered in Tamasha. Gehraiyaan marked Deepika’s first project with Shakun and Siddhant.

