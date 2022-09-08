Siddhant Chaturvedi on how working with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone was different: ‘I was nervous…’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif. Recently, the actor along with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter featured on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

While talking about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif and earlier Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant said, “I was very nervous to work with Katrina, at first.” Talking about working with both the actresses and how the two experiences were different, he said, “They are two distinct superstars. For me every film is a first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and Katrina.” Later, Karan asked if the actor ever got intimidated with Katrina’s presence. Siddhant said, “I think it was the first time we did the scene together. I was very nervous, because Vicky (Kaushal) was there.”

Karan also questioned Siddhant about his statement on the Newcomers Roundtable 2019 about nepotism. After Ananya equated success in the industry to Koffee with Karan appearances, Siddhant had answered “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).” As Ananya received much hate later, Siddhant clarified his statement and said that he never meant to hurt or harm anybody. “It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while.”

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is all set to release on November 4. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opposite Ananya Panday. He also has the actioner Yudhra in the pipeline.