scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Ananya Panday being trolled after his nepotism comment, Karan Johar calls him the ‘outsider’

Siddhant Chaturvedi explained his 2019 comment he made against Ananya Panday on the Newcomers Roundtable and said, "There was no intention to harm anybody."

Ananya Panday Siddhant ChaturvediSiddhant Chaturvedi appeared on the show Koffee With Karan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was graced by the Phone Booth team of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Karan Johar was successful in unravelling the different shades of Siddhant as the actor subtly took a dig at the ‘nepo kids.’

Ishaan and Siddhant entered the Kooffee sets vibing to ‘Vibe Hai’ and the latter sat next to Katrina. Ishaan, who sat on a different couch, said that he felt like an ‘outsider’, to which Karan Johar immediately said, “He (Siddhant) is an outsider and the couch you are sitting on is the nepo couch.” Siddhant immediately wished to sit on the ‘nepo couch’ and he swapped places with Ishaan. On being asked about how he felt, the Gully Boy actor said, “Very easy, taking a dig at actors with privilege, who made their way into movies in a relatively easier way.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan also questioned Siddhant about his statement on the Newcomers Roundtable 2019 about nepotism. After Ananya equated success in the industry to Koffee with Karan appearances, Siddhant had famously said, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Karan asked, “Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was very appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”

Siddhant replied by asserting that there was no intention to harm or hurt anybody as he was just speaking his truth because of his difficult journey. He said, “It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on – nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

The actor’s comment on Ananya’s struggles in the industry had gone viral and became a meme sensation overnight. Siddhant and Ananya were recently seen in the movie Gehraiyaan and will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kaha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:10:34 am
Next Story

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most… no the 48MP camera is not one of them

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again
Follow Live Updates

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shriya Saran daughter radha
Shriya Saran, and daughter Radha’s adorable photos from Europe
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement