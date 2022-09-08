Siddhant Chaturvedi on Ananya Panday being trolled after his nepotism comment, Karan Johar calls him the ‘outsider’

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was graced by the Phone Booth team of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Karan Johar was successful in unravelling the different shades of Siddhant as the actor subtly took a dig at the ‘nepo kids.’

Ishaan and Siddhant entered the Kooffee sets vibing to ‘Vibe Hai’ and the latter sat next to Katrina. Ishaan, who sat on a different couch, said that he felt like an ‘outsider’, to which Karan Johar immediately said, “He (Siddhant) is an outsider and the couch you are sitting on is the nepo couch.” Siddhant immediately wished to sit on the ‘nepo couch’ and he swapped places with Ishaan. On being asked about how he felt, the Gully Boy actor said, “Very easy, taking a dig at actors with privilege, who made their way into movies in a relatively easier way.”

Karan also questioned Siddhant about his statement on the Newcomers Roundtable 2019 about nepotism. After Ananya equated success in the industry to Koffee with Karan appearances, Siddhant had famously said, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Karan asked, “Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was very appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”

Siddhant replied by asserting that there was no intention to harm or hurt anybody as he was just speaking his truth because of his difficult journey. He said, “It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on – nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it.”

The actor’s comment on Ananya’s struggles in the industry had gone viral and became a meme sensation overnight. Siddhant and Ananya were recently seen in the movie Gehraiyaan and will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kaha.