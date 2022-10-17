Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar say they were promised Phone Bhoot will be a big film: ‘Don’t know where they spent the budget’

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, who will be seen in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot, spilled some beans about the movie and Katrina Kaif in an mockumentary interview by Excel Movies. The interview is entertaining throughout, with Siddhant making fun of Ishaan for not knowing how to act in a comedy film and Ishaan remaining silent when asked if he received more money for the film.

Siddhant and Ishaan concurred on camera that it is best to read the script before responding or saying yes to a movie. Off-camera, though, the pair chuckled about it and claimed they did not read the entire screenplay as they were busy endorsing brands. Ishaan said, “Maine tabhi haan kardi thi, jab Katrina ne haan kiya tha (I said yes when Katrina agreed to do the film).” Siddhant agreed and said he did the same.

The duo went on and said that Katrina surprised them when she turned out to be a prankster on sets. They said that among the three of them, Katrina was the biggest prankster on set. Siddhant also took a dig at Excel movies and said, “Mujhe toh bola tha ki badi film hogi (They had told me that it will be a ‘big’ film).” Ishaan answered, “Pata nahi film ki budget kaha udaa diya (Don’t know where they spent the big budget of the movie).”

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmet Singh and is slated to release on November 4. The movie’s two-minute trailer, which was released a few days ago, has Katrina as a ghost, who gives Sidhhant and Ishaan, who aspire to become “Bhootbusters,” a business idea. The film also stars Jackie Shroff.