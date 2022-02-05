Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals father’s reaction to Gehraiyaan: ‘Isme kuch galat nahi hai’

Shakun Batra’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan had its special screening on Friday. It was attended by the entire cast of the film including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Siddhant’s parents also watched their son’s film ahead of its release and were impressed with it.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Siddhant revealed how he didn’t talk to his parents on the day of the screening as he wanted the day to “just pass”. They didn’t even return home in the same car. Even when his father came to his room to tell him how much he liked the movie, the actor avoided the conversation. However, they discussed the movie over a call.

Giving his detailed opinion about Gehraiyaan, Siddhant’s father told him, “‘Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai.’ (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. (It’s not giving any message.) The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist. We are not promising you a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that revolves around a millennial woman, Alisha (Deepika) falling in love with her cousin’s (Ananya) fiance Zain (Siddhant).

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Deepika had said she has become more empathetic after working on Gehraiyaan. She said, “My take on relationships with people, in general, has changed or the way I look at people has changed. Of course, a large part of it happened when I fought depression, struggled with mental health back in 2014… when I realised that half the people pretend to be happy when they are not. So, the learning has not just been about a certain relationship. But people in general. How can we start looking at people with a little more understanding and empathy is what’s my take away from this film.”

Gehraiyaan releases on Amazon Prime video on February 11.