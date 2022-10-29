Siddhant Chaturvedi says Deepika Padukone is a ‘closer buddy’, changes answer after Katrina Kaif gives him a look: ‘It can be anyone’

Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are coming together for the first time in a horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. All three actors are busy promoting the film across various platforms. In a recent interview, Siddhant was left in a spot when he was asked, who was his ‘closer buddy’ between Katrina and Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone.

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant was asked about who is a closer friend between Deepika and Katrina, while Katrina was sitting next to him. Siddhant instantly said Deepika but after Katrina gave him a look, he quickly changed his answer. He said, “Deepika…nahi, Katrina”.

However, Katrina did object to this and said, “Why? It can be somebody else, it can be anyone else.” But Siddhant smoothly handled the moment by saying, “I am more goofy around you”. Katrina accepted this explanation with a nod.

In the next question, where he was supposed to answer about his favourite celebrity couple from current times, Siddhant didn’t waste any time in picking Katrina and her actor husband Vicky Kaushal. He said, “From the current generation, it is Katrina and Vicky. It feels nice, there is something very nice to them.”

The actor-trio also recently promoted their film on reality show Bigg Boss 16, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan. While Ishaan and Siddhant danced with Salman on the track ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’ from their film, Katrina played a game with Salman. The three actors will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday.