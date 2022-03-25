Siddhant Chaturvedi chickened out of discussing Gehraiyaan with his dad: ‘Yeh koi baat hai baap-bete ke karne wali’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed the awkward encounter he had with his father immediately after they watched his latest film, Gehraiyaan. In a new interview, the actor said that he still hasn’t discussed the film with his dad.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan debuted on Amazon Prime Video to polarised response. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, and told a story about millennial angst and infidelity.

In an appearance on the chat show Social Media Star with Janice, Siddhant spoke about the film’s popularity. He said, “Pehli baar jab maine jab film dekhi, mere mom dad ke saath dekhi. Film late khatam hui, toh mere papa aaye andar, ‘Baat karna chahta hoon film ke baare mein,’ maine kaha ke ‘nahi, nahi, main sone jaa raha hoon, yeh koi baat hai baap-bete ke beech mein karne wali… (The first time I watched the film was with my parents. It ended late, and my dad came in wanting to talk about it. I told him that I was going to sleep, this isn’t something you discuss with your dad)’.”

He continued, “Aaj tak maine baat nahi ki hai,” and when Janice asked him why, Siddhant added, “Arey, lihaaz kuch hai na, daire hote hain. Ab aisi film hai, actor hain toh role karna padta hai (There’s an etiquette about these things! I’m an actor, so I have to do all kinds of films).”

Siddhant had described the awkwardness with his parents in an earlier interview, as well. He told ETimes, “After watching the film, I returned home in my car. I didn’t even travel back with them. I rushed to my room and went to bed. Dad knocked and came in. He wanted to talk about the film because he loved it, but I just wanted this day to pass, so we did speak about it later on the phone. That’s when he said, ‘Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai.’ (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist.”