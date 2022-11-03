Siddhant Chaturvedi acknowledges Navya Naveli Nanda dating rumours for the first time: ‘I wish…’

Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is busy promoting his horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor’s romantic life has also been attracting attention, as rumours of him dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have been swirling for months.

But Siddhant is maintaining that he is single. In a recent media interaction, Siddhant and Ishaan were asked to share one rumour about themselves that they wish was true. Responding to this question, Siddhant told GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Siddhant was linked up with Navya after fans noticed that the two had been reacting to each other’s social media posts. The two reportedly also spent quality time with each other at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. In fact, their dance video with Shah Rukh Khan from the party became a huge hit online. The duo, however, never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Recently, when Siddhant shared a picture of himself dressed up as Shaktiman for Halloween, Navya ‘liked’ the post. Before Halloween, Siddhant and Navya were spotted attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, where the paparazzi stationed outside the celebrity fashion designer’s house teased the actor about Navya. When he was entering the party, the photographers said to him, “Navya ji aa rahe hai, ruk jaiye na (Navya ma’am is coming, wait back for her),” making him blush. Another pap told Navya, “Navya, andar koi aapka intezaar kar raha hai (someone is waiting for you inside).”

Earlier this year, the two were reportedly travelled to Rishikesh together, but they were careful to not include each other in their social media posts. Navya had shared pictures of herself chilling on a terrace on a full moon night and captioned it, “Photographed by the 💫.” Around the same time, Siddhant had shared a video from Rishikesh too, and apparently, the location appeared to be the same as the one in Navya’s post. This further fanned the dating rumours.

After Phone Bhoot, Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Navya is currently hosting a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.