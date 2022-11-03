scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi acknowledges Navya Naveli Nanda dating rumours for the first time: ‘I wish…’

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been rumoured to be dating for months. The actor acknowledged the gossip for the first time in a new interview.

Siddhant Chaturvedi- Navya Naveli NandaActor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been linked with Navya Naveli Nanda. (Photos: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda/ Instagram)

Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is busy promoting his horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor’s romantic life has also been attracting attention, as rumours of him dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have been swirling for months.

But Siddhant is maintaining that he is single. In a recent media interaction, Siddhant and Ishaan were asked to share one rumour about themselves that they wish was true. Responding to this question, Siddhant told GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Siddhant was linked up with Navya after fans noticed that the two had been reacting to each other’s social media posts. The two reportedly also spent quality time with each other at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. In fact, their dance video with Shah Rukh Khan from the party became a huge hit online. The duo, however, never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Recently, when Siddhant shared a picture of himself dressed up as Shaktiman for Halloween, Navya ‘liked’ the post. Before Halloween, Siddhant and Navya were spotted attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, where the paparazzi stationed outside the celebrity fashion designer’s house teased the actor about Navya. When he was entering the party, the photographers said to him, “Navya ji aa rahe hai, ruk jaiye na (Navya ma’am is coming, wait back for her),” making him blush. Another pap told Navya, “Navya, andar koi aapka intezaar kar raha hai (someone is waiting for you inside).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Earlier this year, the two were reportedly travelled to Rishikesh together, but they were careful to not include each other in their social media posts. Navya had shared pictures of herself chilling on a terrace on a full moon night and captioned it, “Photographed by the 💫.” Around the same time, Siddhant had shared a video from Rishikesh too, and apparently, the location appeared to be the same as the one in Navya’s post. This further fanned the dating rumours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

After Phone Bhoot, Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Navya is currently hosting a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:50:27 am
Next Story

Indices decline as US Fed keeps hawkish stance

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement