Shwetta Parashar to play ‘troublemaker’ in Suicide or Murder

Shwetta Parashar as a ‘troublemaker’ in the poster of Suicide or Murder. Shwetta Parashar as a ‘troublemaker’ in the poster of Suicide or Murder.

The makers of Suicide or Murder – A star was lost have announced the female lead of their film. Delhi-based model and actor Shwetta Parashar will be seen opposite TikTok star Sachin Tiwari in the movie.

While releasing the posters of Shwetta, the makers described her character as a ‘Troublemaker’. “One woman, many faces. Lovely yet cunning. Sweet yet shrewd. Introducing #ShwettaParashar as ‘The Troublemaker’ in @vsgbinge presents #SuicideOrMurder,” reads the caption of the posters shared on social media.

Introducing the female lead of his film, producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta said, “After the tremendous response for Sachin Tiwari as The Outsider and Rana as The Nepoking, we are glad to introduce Shwetta Parashar as The Troublemaker.”

Helmed by Taruna Khanagwal, Suicide or Murder will go on floors in mid-September, and it will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab. The makers claim that the film is not a biopic on actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

Also read | Model Rana to play ‘Nepoking’ in Suicide or Murder

Giving an insight into the movie, Gupta shared, “My film is a tribute to those who have fallen victims to the nepotistic approach of the bigwigs and to expose the game the big producers play and ruin innocent, talented and promising actors. The film is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput but inspired by the lives of outsiders who allegedly fall victim to Nepotism and Bollywood that prevails in the film industry.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd