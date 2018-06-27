Shweta Tripathi all set to tie the knot with Chaitnya Sharma, see pre-wedding photoshoot and mehendi photos

Shweta Tripathi shared a few photos from her mehendi function. Shweta Tripathi shared a few photos from her mehendi function.

Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi is excited for her D day. Shweta is marrying her longtime boyfriend, actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta on June 29. As her pre-wedding functions have started, the actor shared a few photos and videos from her mehendi function and pre-wedding photoshoot on her Instagram account.

The bridal mehendi was a reflection of the couple as the theme for the occasion was their love story. On her left hand, Shweta has a rollercoaster as that is where Cheeta had asked her out when they first started dating, and on the other hand, she has a plane as that is where their love story began.

“There are elements from our wedding invite too. There’s a crab as I am Cancerian. There’s a football as it’s his first love, apparently. Then there’s an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses, starfish and bride and groom figurines. I love lotuses, birds and fish, so they are also in my mehendi in abundance, all over!” the gushing bride said of her rather unconventional mehendi.

See Shweta Tripathi’s mehendi photos here:

Chaitnya shared a photo with his bride and wrote, “I have what I need and I’ll get what I want! @battatawada.” It looks like Shweta also had a bachelorette party. Chaitnya shared another photo from the same and wrote, “This cutie is proof that some one up there loves me a lot! Can’t believe I’m getting to marry this ball of happiness! Mr and Mrs Sharma- Coming soon 😬 @battatawada.”

See all latest photos, videos of Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma:

32-year-old Shweta had shared her love story recently. She said, “We met because both of us were stepping in for other actors. So, from Bombay (Mumbai), we met in Delhi to perform and hardly spoke throughout. On our way back, we were seated next to each other. It was a 5 a.m. flight, so obviously the plan was to doze off. But we started talking and that was that.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd