Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma tie the knot in a stunning Goa wedding

Actor Shweta Tripathi and rapper Chaitnya Sharma recently tied the knot in Goa Actor Shweta Tripathi and rapper Chaitnya Sharma recently tied the knot in Goa

Actor Shweta Tripathi, popular for her roles in the movies Haraamkhor and Masaan, recently tied the knot with longtime partner and rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka Slowcheeta in Goa. The duo looks blissfully happy in all the pictures that have been shared from the wedding.

The couple’s wedding was designed by Devika Narain, who was also responsible for the stunning Tuscany wedding of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. Needless to say, both the bride and the groom made a pretty picture as they posed for photographs together. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and family at a resort in Goa. While Shweta had donned a beautiful lehenga, Chaitnya looked quite dapper in his traditional outfit.

Here are a few pictures and videos from Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma’s wedding:

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma’s wedding was attended by their close friends and family Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma’s wedding was attended by their close friends and family

Shweta Tripathi strikes a pose for the camera Shweta Tripathi strikes a pose for the camera

Shweta Tripathi looked radiant at her wedding Shweta Tripathi looked radiant at her wedding

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma have been in relationship for five long years Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma have been in relationship for five long years

Shweta Tripathi recently tied the knot with Chaitnya Sharma in Goa Shweta Tripathi recently tied the knot with Chaitnya Sharma in Goa

Shweta had earlier revealed about how they had met and said, “We performed in a play together – that’s how we met. But, I didn’t think of him as anything more than just my co-actor at the time. After it was over, we caught a flight to Bombay together, spending those two hours talking non-stop — realizing that we were both certified and ‘certifiably’ crazy divers! And I landed in Bombay knowing that I had found my new best friend.”

Shweta and Chaitnya had been together for five long years before they decided to make things official. “We walked seven circles around a fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn’t get better than this!” the couple said on their wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd