Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face as she’s photographed with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans ask ‘what’s brewing?’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, were spotted exiting a cafe in Mumbai, on Friday night. The star kids apparently tried to avoid the shutterbugs stationed outside the restaurant. However, the two were then seen leaving the restaurant together.

The two also left in the same car, and in a video posted by a paparazzi account on on Instagram, Palak is seen hiding her face.

Ibrahim wore a black T-shirt with black denims, paired with a brown jacket, and Palak was seen in a spaghetti top and distressed denims.

Wondering why Palak was hiding her face, one social media user wrote, “Guys u tried ur best but u know the paparazzi are more intelligent.” Another person wrote, “What’s brewing between these two?” A third person commented, “There was no need for her to hide her face.”

Palak was last seen in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. She will be making her film debut in Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Ibrahim, who aspires to be an actor, is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.