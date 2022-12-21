scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia have a mini Kasautii Zindagi Kay reunion, fans say ‘OG Komollika and Prerna’

While Shweta Tiwari played the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Urvashi Dholakia played the role of the villainous Komollika, setting a precedent for vamps in Hindi serials.

Shweta TiwariShweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia shared a photo from their recent reunion (Photo: Instagram/ Urvashi Dholakia)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Television stars Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia had a mini Kasautii Zindagi Kay reunion recently. The actors who starred in the popular early 2000s Star Plus show shared a photo on their Instagram.

Shweta played the role of the protagonist Prerna in the series that ran for over seven years, Urvashi played the role of the vamp Komollika, setting a precedent for vamps in Hindi serials. Urvashi captioned her photo, “JAB WE MET✨✨💕 picture toh banta hai..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

Karanvir Bohra, who played the role of the wayward son Prem in the series, commented, “Totally….. My onscreen atom bombs.”  Fans flooded the post with hearts, and one wrote, “Two strong women…” One wrote, “The OG Prerna and Komollika…”

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagi Kay ran from 2001 to 2008. The series focussed on two star-crossed lovers, Anurag and Prerna (Cezanne Khan and Shweta), with innumerable villains, the most prominent being Komollika. The show was rebooted years later with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samanthan in the leads roles.

Also Read |Cezanne Khan says he is okay with the Anurag label: ‘Why do I break it? Mehnat ki hai maine’

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi recalled how people kept associating her with her character. Urvashi, who welcomed twin boys Sagar and Kshitij at the age of 17, returned to work after her two sons were a little older. She was a single mother to them after separating from her husband after one and a half years of marriage. Urvashi said, “By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatakta tha (nobody dared to step near me). I didn’t get any offers from anyone after playing that character (referring to Kamolika). They all kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Shweta Tiwari has starred in shows like Parrvarish and Begusarai. Urvashi has starred in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, and Kahin Toh Hoga among others. Shweta and Urvashi are both previous Bigg Boss winners.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:30:27 pm
Next Story

CIA chief praises PM Modi for raising nuke use concerns in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close