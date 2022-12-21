Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia have a mini Kasautii Zindagi Kay reunion, fans say ‘OG Komollika and Prerna’

Television stars Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia had a mini Kasautii Zindagi Kay reunion recently. The actors who starred in the popular early 2000s Star Plus show shared a photo on their Instagram.

Shweta played the role of the protagonist Prerna in the series that ran for over seven years, Urvashi played the role of the vamp Komollika, setting a precedent for vamps in Hindi serials. Urvashi captioned her photo, “JAB WE MET✨✨💕 picture toh banta hai..”

Karanvir Bohra, who played the role of the wayward son Prem in the series, commented, “Totally….. My onscreen atom bombs.” Fans flooded the post with hearts, and one wrote, “Two strong women…” One wrote, “The OG Prerna and Komollika…”

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagi Kay ran from 2001 to 2008. The series focussed on two star-crossed lovers, Anurag and Prerna (Cezanne Khan and Shweta), with innumerable villains, the most prominent being Komollika. The show was rebooted years later with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samanthan in the leads roles.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi recalled how people kept associating her with her character. Urvashi, who welcomed twin boys Sagar and Kshitij at the age of 17, returned to work after her two sons were a little older. She was a single mother to them after separating from her husband after one and a half years of marriage. Urvashi said, “By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatakta tha (nobody dared to step near me). I didn’t get any offers from anyone after playing that character (referring to Kamolika). They all kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it.”

Shweta Tiwari has starred in shows like Parrvarish and Begusarai. Urvashi has starred in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, and Kahin Toh Hoga among others. Shweta and Urvashi are both previous Bigg Boss winners.