Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak to star in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Palak Tiwari's Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, bankrolled by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal.

Vivek Oberoi took to his social media platforms to introduce Palak Tiwari as Rosie, the film’s protagonist.

He wrote, “And here’s our mystery girl, glad to launch @palaktiwarii in & as #Rosie! Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram,directed by @mishravishal.”

Talking about Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, Palak Tiwari said, “It was actually for me, just another mundane lockdown day, and then out of nowhere, we get a call asking me to audition for a story that truly left me chilled to the bone, and infinitely curious. So, naturally, I was very excited to audition and understanding more of this character. I gave my audition and after a few days, Prerna (Arora) ma’am gave me the great news that they have picked me. I was ecstatic. I am very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa Entertainment.”

She added, “Preparing for the character is going to be tricky, but I definitely intend to draw inspiration from all our classic heroines that lay the foundation of Bollywood as we know it today. They are the pillars of authenticity. Sadhna ji’s work in Woh Kaun This is definitely a close point of reference. Performances from that era in general are so immensely edifying. So, I shall surely be looking more into that.”

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The film is expected to go on floors in September.

