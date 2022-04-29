scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Palak Tiwari opens up about her relationship with dad Raja Chaudhary: ‘Spent a fair amount of time apart from each other…’

Palak Tiwari, in a recent interview, spoke about her relationship with her father Raja Chaudhary. Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari is a popular television actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 10:42:09 am
palak tiwariPalak Tiwari spoke about her relationship with father Raja Chaudhary. (Photo: Palak Tiwari, Raja Chaudhary/Instagram)

Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her Hindi film debut soon, has been an internet sensation ever since she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Daughter of popular television actor Shweta Tiwari, Palak recently shared that had she chosen to enter the television industry, she could “have had many advantages.”

In a chat with ETimes, Palak shared that her mother, who became a household name after the 2001 show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has offered to help her, but she wants “to make it on my own.” She added that whatever she has in her life is because of her mother, but for her career, she doesn’t want Shweta to worry about her.

Also Read |Palak Tiwari on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan, reveals why she was covering face: ‘I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari’

Palak’s father Raja Chaudhary, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 2, was Shweta’s first husband but the relationship fell apart. Palak shared that her father is sober now and they are building their bond “from scratch”. She added that it was a “fresh start for us.” She said while people expect them ‘to go back to being the perfect father-daughter duo’ but it doesn’t work like that. “We have spent a fair amount of time apart from each other because he was dealing with his issues and I was growing up,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shweta’s failed marriages, first with Raja and later with Abhinav Kohli, were tough on the family as Shweta had to deal with a lot of nasty comments but Palak shared that her mother always knew about her priorities. She said that Shweta’s “priority has been to make sure that the family is protected.”

Also Read |Runway 34 movie review: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan film crash-lands in a dreary court room

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Palak had said that her aim was to provide for her family. “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on.”

