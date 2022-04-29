Palak Tiwari opens up about her relationship with dad Raja Chaudhary: ‘Spent a fair amount of time apart from each other…’

Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her Hindi film debut soon, has been an internet sensation ever since she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Daughter of popular television actor Shweta Tiwari, Palak recently shared that had she chosen to enter the television industry, she could “have had many advantages.”

In a chat with ETimes, Palak shared that her mother, who became a household name after the 2001 show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has offered to help her, but she wants “to make it on my own.” She added that whatever she has in her life is because of her mother, but for her career, she doesn’t want Shweta to worry about her.

Palak’s father Raja Chaudhary, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 2, was Shweta’s first husband but the relationship fell apart. Palak shared that her father is sober now and they are building their bond “from scratch”. She added that it was a “fresh start for us.” She said while people expect them ‘to go back to being the perfect father-daughter duo’ but it doesn’t work like that. “We have spent a fair amount of time apart from each other because he was dealing with his issues and I was growing up,” she said.

Shweta’s failed marriages, first with Raja and later with Abhinav Kohli, were tough on the family as Shweta had to deal with a lot of nasty comments but Palak shared that her mother always knew about her priorities. She said that Shweta’s “priority has been to make sure that the family is protected.”

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Palak had said that her aim was to provide for her family. “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on.”