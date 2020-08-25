Shweta Singh Kriti remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: In some realm, we will always be together

Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta Singh Kirt at her sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Shweta Singh Kirti recently remembered the good times she spent with her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta took to social media to share a photo and video of Sushant from her wedding.

The photo which dates back to 2007 is from Shweta’s sangeet ceremony. Along with the photo, Shweta wrote, “In some realm, we will always be together…❤️#GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it. 🙏”

Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a video from her wedding reception where the entire family is seen together. Shweta recalled how she and Sushant had “hugged and cried” a day before the reception. “Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time. @itsSSR,” she wrote along with the video.

Not just Shweta, her husband Vishal Kirti has also been sharing some unseen photos and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput with his family.

In a blog post, he had written, “On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos.”

