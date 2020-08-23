Shweta Singh Kirti: People from more than 101 countries joined Sushant’s global prayer meet

The prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput, organised by Shweta Singh Kirti, took place on Saturday. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is “very touched” by the support she has been receiving for her brother.

Kirti organised a global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput, which took place on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Posting a picture and a video on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti mentioned how she is “feeling so elevated.”

She wrote, “So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. People from more than 101 countries joined in. Doesn’t matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #cbiforssr #godiswithus”

Later in the day, Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and prayed for justice for the actor.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been supporting Shweta Singh Kirti in her fight for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, urged fans to pray for Sushant.

She posted a video and wrote, “Welcome home Bappa. Bappa tu sab jaanta hai (Bappa, you know everything) You and I share a very special bond Bappa. Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa. #GayatriMantra4SSR #globalprayers4ssr Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Ganpati bappa Maurya.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

