Friday, August 14, 2020
Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput singing bhajans

In what seems like a gathering, Sushant Singh Rajput, dressed in casual clothes, is seen crooning bhajans in a deep voice in a video uploaded on Facebook by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2020 10:09:39 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen singing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna in the video. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram/Facebook)

Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday shared a throwback video of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput singing devotional songs. In what seems like a gathering, Sushant, dressed in casual clothes, is seen crooning bhajans in a deep voice.

Shweta shared the video and wrote, “Divine Voice with immense devotion in his heart ️ Love you so much Bhai. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIforSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus.”

Shweta Singh Kirti recently tweeted a photo of herself holding a placard, which said she is Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister and is demanding justice for her brother. She captioned the photo, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. His death case is now being investigated by the CBI.

