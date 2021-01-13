scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read

Shweta Singh Kirti shares brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘profound’ note

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 8:56:10 pm
sushant singh rajputShweta Singh Kriti shared the note on her Instagram handle. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar, Instagram/Shweta Singh Kirti)

Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday took to Instagram to share her brother and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten note on becoming the best version of himself.

The note expressed the artiste’s desire to be better at things. “I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things,” the actor wrote.

“I realised I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was,” the note concluded.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. His last movie, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

