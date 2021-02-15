Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers actor: ‘Just come back’

Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared a picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. Remembering the actor, who died by suicide on June 14 last year, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Kahan chala gaya baby?? (where have you gone) Just come back… it has been 8 months…haven’t seen you or heard from you…. Please, come back!”

In January, Shweta announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) for those who want to pursue Astrophysics at UC Berkeley.

Elated to have fulfilled one of the dreams of Sushant, Shweta shared on Instagram, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible.”

While announcing the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, Shweta shared a note that the late actor had written about his wish of providing “improved and relevant education” to children across the world.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His fans and admirers have time and again remembered the actor whose untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation, which was initially led by Mumbai Police and later by the CBI.

Earlier this week, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani, in connection with a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, an official said on Friday.

On February 15, the Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict on the plea filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters who are seeking quashing of the FIR against them by actor Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in his death. In the last hearing, the court had reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of both the parties.