Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream: Shweta Singh Kirti pays tribute to brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister penned an emotional note in her brother’s memory. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Twitter) Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister penned an emotional note in her brother’s memory. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday penned a moving tribute to her late brother. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.

Shweta shared on Facebook, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok… I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona… sorry for all the pain u had to go through…if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

“Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Whereever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally. All my dear ones…. I know it is testing time… but whenever there is choice…. choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive…. forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles…. be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!! #Sushantsinghrajput,” she concluded.

Shweta Singh Kriti had earlier shared this photograph with her brother Sushant. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kriti/Facebook) Shweta Singh Kriti had earlier shared this photograph with her brother Sushant. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kriti/Facebook)

Alongside this tribute, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a handwritten note by Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta had earlier also shared her son’s reaction to his uncle’s demise.

Also Read | Son often felt low, but we didn’t know he was depressed: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to police

On Tuesday, Mumbai police recorded the statement of Sushant’s father and two sisters before they flew to Delhi. A senior Mumbai Police official said, “The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd