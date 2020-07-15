Your presence is still felt so strongly: Shweta Singh Kirti on Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta Singh Kirti shares a photo with brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta Singh Kirti shares a photo with brother Sushant Singh Rajput.

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his friends and family expressed how they have been missing the actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday.

Sharing a selfie where both the siblings are seen flashing their brightest smile, Shweta wrote, “It has been a month since you left us…but your presence is still felt so strongly…. Love you Bhai ❤️ Hope u always stay eternally happy. ♾”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 by suicide, and his last rites were performed in Mumbai.

A few days after Sushant’s demise, Shweta Singh Kirti had paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother on social media. “Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Whereever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally,” she wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends from the film and television industry shared how much they miss him. Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared many photos of Sushant on the sets of his film and wrote how he will not get any calls from the actor now. Rhea Chakraborty wrote a long note on how Sushant made her believe in love.

Ankita Lokhande and Ekta Kapoor, with whom Sushant worked in his first hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, also remembered him fondly.

